support.mozilla.org (SUMO) +dev in 2013

A year-end summary of SUMO in 2013.

This is my first and last blog post for 2013!

Whewww, 2013 has been another splendid year for SUMO and the SUMO/INPUT Engineering team. We did lose (and missed a ton) our manager, James Socol, early in the year and I took over the managerial duties for the team, but the core dev team stayed intact.

Some metrics

Here are some metrics about what our platform, team and community was up to in 2013:

Page views: 502,812,271

502,812,271 Visits: 255,122,331

255,122,331 Unique visits: 190,633,959

190,633,959 Questions asked: 33,482

33,482 Questions replied to: 31,746 (94.8%)

31,746 (94.8%) Questions solved: 9,048 (27%)

9,048 (27%) Replies to questions: 119,440

119,440 Support Forum contributors:

1+ answers: 8,723

2+ answers: 3,436

3+ answers: 1,764

5+ answers: 742

10+ answers: 247

25+ answers: 97

50+ answers: 63

100+ answers: 42

250+ answers: 22

500+ answers: 17

1000+ answers: 11

2500+ answers: 7

5000+ answers: 3

10000+ answers: 1 (20,057 answers by cor-el)

1+ answers: 8,723 2+ answers: 3,436 3+ answers: 1,764 5+ answers: 742 10+ answers: 247 25+ answers: 97 50+ answers: 63 100+ answers: 42 250+ answers: 22 500+ answers: 17 1000+ answers: 11 2500+ answers: 7 5000+ answers: 3 10000+ answers: 1 (20,057 answers by cor-el) Army of Awesome tweets handled: 46,030

46,030 Army of Awesome contributors: 911

911 Knowledge Base (KB) Revisions: 16,561

en-US KB Revisions: 2,975

L10n KB Revisions: 13,586



16,561 en-US KB Revisions: 2,975 L10n KB Revisions: 13,586 Locales with activity: 55

55 en-US KB Contributors: 165

165 L10n KB Contributors: 607

607 KB Helpful votes: 4,214,528 (72.6%)

4,214,528 (72.6%) KB Unhelpful votes: 1,587,416 (27.4%)

More metrics

Willkg wrote a blog post with that contains a lot more metrics specific to our development (bugs filed, bugs resolved, commits, major projects, etc.). Go check it out!

I wanted to highlight a few things he mentioned:

In 2011, we had 19 people who contributed code changes.

In 2012, we had 23 people.

In 2013, we had 32 people.

YAY!

Like 2011 and 2012, we resolved more bugs than we created in 2013. That's three years in a row! I've never seen that happen on a project I work on.

WOOT!

Input also had a great year in 2013. Check out willkg's blog post about it.

Onward

2013 was a great year for the SUMO platform. We finetuned the KB information architecture work we began in 2012 and simplified all of the landing pages (home, product, topic). In 2014, I am hoping we can make the Support Forum as awesome as the KB is today.

In addition to making the KB awesomer... The Support Forums now support more locales than just English. We now send HTML and localized emails! We added Open Badges! We switched to YouTube for videos. We improved search for locales. We made deployments better. We implemented persona (not enabled yet). We implementated escalation of questions to the helpdesk. We added lots of new and improved dashboards and tools for contributors and community managers. At the same time, we made lots of backend and infrastructure improvements that make the site more stable and resilient and our code more awesome.

As a testament to the awesomeness of the platform, new products have come to us to be their support platform. We are now the support site for Webmaker and will be adding Open Badges and Thunderbird early in 2014.

Thanks to the amazing awesome splendid dev team, the SUMO staff and the community for an awesome 2013!