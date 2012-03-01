SUMO Development: 2012.2 Update

Yesterday we shipped the second half of the 2012.2 sprint. We ended up accomplishing most of our goals:

[Elastic Search] Perform full index in prod - DONE

[Elastic Search] Roll out to 15% of users - DONE

Add more metrics to KPI dashboard - INCOMPLETE (We landed 3 out of the 4 new graphs we wanted).

Not too bad. In addition to this, we made other nice improvements to the site:

New workflow for retrieving forgotten usernames.

Redirect mobile browsers to the mobile landing page.

Auto-subscribe people who reply to a question to that question's notifications.

Moved Army of Awesome reply text to Verbatim.

Some small UI and email wording improvements.

Fixed some regressions.

Great progress for two weeks of work! Some data from the sprint: