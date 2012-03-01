Feb 08

SUMO Development: 2012.2 Update

Second sprint update.

Yesterday we shipped the second half of the 2012.2 sprint. We ended up accomplishing most of our goals:

  • [Elastic Search] Perform full index in prod - DONE
  • [Elastic Search] Roll out to 15% of users - DONE
  • Add more metrics to KPI dashboard - INCOMPLETE (We landed 3 out of the 4 new graphs we wanted).

Not too bad. In addition to this, we made other nice improvements to the site:

Great progress for two weeks of work! Some data from the sprint:

  • Closed Stories: 30
  • Closed Points: 38
  • Developer Days: 35
  • Velocity: 1.08 pts/day

Onward to 2012.3

We are now a little over halfway into the 2012.3 sprint. Our goals are to roll out Elastic Search to 50% of users, be ready to roll out to 100% (fix all blockers) and add 5 new KPI metrics to the KPI dashboard. So far so good, although we keep finding new issues as we continue to roll out Elastic Search to more users. That deserves it's own blog post though.

