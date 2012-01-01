SUMO Development Update 2012.1

SUMO Dev goes agile

Inspired by the MDN Dev team, the SUMO Dev team decided to try an agile-style planning process in 2012.

To be fair, we have always been pretty agile, but perhaps we were more on the cowboy side than the waterfall side. We planned our big features for the quarter and worked towards that. Along the way, we picked up (or were thrown) lots of other bugs based on the hot issue of the day or week, contributor requests, scratching our own itch, etc. These bugs ended up taking time away from the major features we set as goals and, in some cases, ended up delaying them. This new process should help us become more predictable.