SUMO Development: 2012.3 and 2012.4 Update
Oops, I
procrastinated forgot to post an update for 2012.3 and we are done with 2012.4 too now.
2012.3 sprint
- Closed Stories: 26
- Closed Points: 37 (3 aren't used in the velocity calculation as they were fixed by James and Kadir - Thanks!)
- Developer Days: 28
- Velocity: 1.21 pts/day
The 2012.3 sprint went very well. We accomplished most of the goals we set out to do. We rolled out Elastic Search to 50% of our users and had it going for several days. We fixed some of the blocker bugs and came up with a plan for reindexing without downtime. Everything was great until we decided to add some timers to the search view in order to compare times of the Elastic Search vs the Sphinx code path. As soon as we saw some data, we decided to shut down Elastic Search. Basically, the ES path was taking about 4X more time than the Sphinx path. Yikes! We got on that right away and started looking for improvements.
On the KPI Dashboard side, we landed 4 new charts as well as some other enhancements. The new charts show metrics for:
- Search click-through rate
- Number of active contributors to the English KB
- Number of active contributors to the non-English KB
- Number of active forum contributors
We did miss the goal of adding a chart for active Army of Awesome contributors, as it turned out to be more complicated than we initially thought. So that slipped to 2012.4.
2012.4 sprint
- Closed Stories: 20
- Closed Points: 24
- Developer Days: 19
- Velocity: 1.26 pts/day
The 2012.4 sprint was sad. It was the first sprint without ErikRose :-(. We initially planned to have TimW help us part time, but he ended up getting too busy with his other projects. We did miss some of our initial goals, but we did as good as we could.
The good news is that we improved the search performance with ES a bunch. It still isn't on par with Sphinx but it is good enough to where we went back to using it for 50% of the users. We have plans to make it faster, but for now it looks like the click-through rates on results are already higher than what we get with Sphinx. That makes us very happy :-D.
We added two new KPI dashboard charts: daily unique visitors and active Army of Awesome contributors. We also landed new themes for the new Aurora community discussion forums.
2012.5 sprint
This week we started working on the 2012.5 sprint. Our goals are:
- Elastic Search: refactor search view to make it easier to do ES-specific changes.
- Elastic Search: improve search view performance (get us closer to Sphinx).
- Hide unanswered questions that are over 3 months old. They don't add any value, so there is no reason to show them to anybody or have them indexed by google and other search engines.
- Branding and styling updates for Marketplace pages
- KPI Dashboard: l10n chart
- KPI Dashboard: Combine solved and responded charts
We are really hoping to be ready to start dialing up the Elastic Search flag to 100% by the time we are done with this sprint.
