SUMO Development: 2012.3 and 2012.4 Update

2012.3 sprint

Closed Stories: 26

Closed Points: 37 (3 aren't used in the velocity calculation as they were fixed by James and Kadir - Thanks!)

Developer Days: 28

Velocity: 1.21 pts/day

The 2012.3 sprint went very well. We accomplished most of the goals we set out to do. We rolled out Elastic Search to 50% of our users and had it going for several days. We fixed some of the blocker bugs and came up with a plan for reindexing without downtime. Everything was great until we decided to add some timers to the search view in order to compare times of the Elastic Search vs the Sphinx code path. As soon as we saw some data, we decided to shut down Elastic Search. Basically, the ES path was taking about 4X more time than the Sphinx path. Yikes! We got on that right away and started looking for improvements.

On the KPI Dashboard side, we landed 4 new charts as well as some other enhancements. The new charts show metrics for:

Search click-through rate

Number of active contributors to the English KB

Number of active contributors to the non-English KB

Number of active forum contributors

We did miss the goal of adding a chart for active Army of Awesome contributors, as it turned out to be more complicated than we initially thought. So that slipped to 2012.4.