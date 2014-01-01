Joined the Mozilla Web Team

Some thoughts and observations regarding joining Mozilla two weeks ago.

After 3 great years at Razorfish, I decided to move on and joined Mozilla 2 weeks ago. I will be working remote, but I spent the first week in Mountain View doing new hire orientation, setting up my shiney new MBP i7, setting up development environments for zamboni (new addons site) and kitsune (new support site), and fixing some easy bugs to start getting familiar with the codebase.

So far, I am loving it. Some of my initial observations:

My coworkers are super smart and awesome.

The main communication channel is through IRC (even when people are sitting nearby in the office). This works out great for the remote peeps like myself.

We use git/github for the our branch -> work on bug/feature -> review -> commit workflow. I am loving the process and github helps a ton with their UI for commenting on code.

Continuous Integration is the nuts.

Automated functional testing ^^.

Writing open source software full-time, and getting paid? Unreal!

I am working on SUMO (support.mozilla.com). It is currently going through a rewrite from tiki wiki to django (kitsune project). Working full time with django is like a dream come true for me (a very nerdy dream :).

Anyway, it is very exciting to work for Mozilla serving over 400 million Firefox users. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career!