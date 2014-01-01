dotjs: My first Firefox Add-on

dotjs is a Firefox Add-on that executes JavaScript files in `~/.js` based on their filename and the domain of the site you are visiting.

Inspired by defunkt's dotjs Chrome extension, I finally decided to play with the new add-on sdk to port the concept to Firefox. dotjs executes JavaScript files in ~/.js based on their filename and the domain of the site you are visitng. For example, if you navigate to http://www.twitter.com, dotjs will execute ~/.js/twitter.com.js. It also loads in jQuery so you can use jQuery with in your scripts even if the site doesn't use jQuery (it is loaded with .noConflict so it doesn't interfere with any existing jQuery on the page).

You can get the add-on for Firefox 4 on AMO and it doesn't require a browser restart (woot!). The code is on github. Feedback and patches welcome!